Tuesday takes
Updated 41 minutes ago
The right prescription: Attorney General Josh Shapiro's well-warranted focus on Pennsylvania's opioid/street heroin crisis hit close to home last week with the arrest of Hempfield Dr. Edgar Derek Peske, 78. He's been charged with drug delivery resulting in the death of Nicole Henderson, 30, of Unity. Authorities say he prescribed more than 100,000 painkillers to nine patients over 22 months. The arrest certainly is a wake-up call to pill-pushing doctors. It also should prompt patients to question whether an addictive painkiller prescription is necessary.
A changed mindset?: Once again, Allegheny County Council has played fast and loose with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act by scheduling an unadvertised meeting last week, then, without explanation, canceling it. It's certainly not the first time concerns have been raised about the council's regard for posting meetings. If the meeting cancellation indicates a changed mindset, we welcome it.
Getting the lead out: Enthusiasm for an Allegheny County lead task force is tempered by the lack of details following its announcement last week. This, after a Trib report shows the county infrequently imposes penalties on landlords who take months to remediate lead paint at their properties. Meanwhile, Allegheny Controller Chelsa Wagner announced a performance audit of the Health Department's programs that monitor blood lead levels in children. In addressing the broad problem of lead contamination, here's hoping for a conclusion that does more than point fingers.