Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Andrew Conte's April 23 column about a Charleston, W.Va., reporter winning a Pulitzer Prize said that “The newspaper's owner ran out to a Rite Aid to buy bottles of Korbel champagne.” Indeed, though West Virginia retained control of sales at the wholesale level, it privatized retail liquor sales in 1990. So long as Pennsylvania incrementally creeps toward true liquor privatization, Pennsylvanians should think twice before joking that West Virginia is backward and unsophisticated. … If Pine Township Republican Paul Mango, 58 — who “has never held or run for public office or done a media interview about his political views,” according to The Associated Press — does announce in May the 2018 gubernatorial bid for which he's been laying groundwork, he'll need to quickly build name recognition — and shape it to his advantage. Given the sorry state of political campaigns today, we trust rivals for the GOP nomination won't stoop to cheap shots with references to “Mango,” a bizarre character played years ago by Chris Kattan on “Saturday Night Live.” … In the run-up to the NFL draft held Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia, Philly.com did a story headlined “The ultimate guide to 3 wild days of Philly sports.” Conspicuous by its absence from that story was mention of a Flyers game in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which the Flyers fell short of making. For Pittsburgh sports fans, the Flyers' failure to reach the NHL's postseason makes rooting for the Penguins against the Washington Capitals in their second-round series even more enjoyable. Let's go Pens!

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.