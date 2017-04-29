Sunday pops
Andrew Conte's April 23 column about a Charleston, W.Va., reporter winning a Pulitzer Prize said that “The newspaper's owner ran out to a Rite Aid to buy bottles of Korbel champagne.” Indeed, though West Virginia retained control of sales at the wholesale level, it privatized retail liquor sales in 1990. So long as Pennsylvania incrementally creeps toward true liquor privatization, Pennsylvanians should think twice before joking that West Virginia is backward and unsophisticated. … If Pine Township Republican Paul Mango, 58 — who “has never held or run for public office or done a media interview about his political views,” according to The Associated Press — does announce in May the 2018 gubernatorial bid for which he's been laying groundwork, he'll need to quickly build name recognition — and shape it to his advantage. Given the sorry state of political campaigns today, we trust rivals for the GOP nomination won't stoop to cheap shots with references to “Mango,” a bizarre character played years ago by Chris Kattan on “Saturday Night Live.” … In the run-up to the NFL draft held Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia, Philly.com did a story headlined “The ultimate guide to 3 wild days of Philly sports.” Conspicuous by its absence from that story was mention of a Flyers game in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which the Flyers fell short of making. For Pittsburgh sports fans, the Flyers' failure to reach the NHL's postseason makes rooting for the Penguins against the Washington Capitals in their second-round series even more enjoyable. Let's go Pens!