Regulatory rollback: A good start

Among accomplishments made by the Trump administration in its first “100 days” that likely won't make the evening news are regulatory reforms, which to date have saved taxpayers more than $86 billion.

That's the conclusion of a new report by the American Action Forum, a policy institute, which lists various Obama administration regulations that President Trump and Congress have either repealed or delayed, The Hill newspaper reports.

Critics of Mr. Trump's regulatory rollback say the focus on cost savings ignores the presumptive “benefits” provided by government rules. Ultimately voters will decide whether those savings outweigh the supposed benefits.

Leading the pack of regulatory reforms is the administration's pullback on the federal Department of Education's intrusive “Accountability and State Plans” measure, which implements the Obama-era's “Every Student Succeeds Act.” Alone this regulation would have added $73 million in costs and tacked on 930,000 additional hours in paperwork — presumably to promote better student outcomes, according to The Washington Free Beacon. States haven't exactly been screaming over loosening this federal slipknot.

Another intrusion since neutered is the Obama administration's “Waters of the United States” rule, an Environmental Protection Agency monstrosity that would have subjected every lake, pond and puddle to federal regulation. Estimated savings: $16 million.

Unfortunately, government regulation grows exponentially. And true reform is going to require considerably more than just 100 days.