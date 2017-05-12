Another climate change canard: Warmed-over PR

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The “science” of climate change has taken another hit, this time from a former Obama administration official who says news releases about climate data were deliberately “misleading” to shape public opinion.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, former Energy Department Undersecretary Steven Koonin said PR officers with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put out factually challenged press releases. In particular, he cited a 2014 National Climate Assessment stating an increase in hurricane activity since 1980.

“What they forgot to tell you, and you don't know until you read all the way into the fine print, is that it actually decreased in the decades before that,” Mr. Koonin said.

And, indeed, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that same year reported “no significant observed trends in global tropical cyclone frequency over the past century.”

Koonin isn't the only critic of data manipulation. Recently a whistleblower alleged that NOAA scientists rushed a global-warming study to influence policymakers. That matter is under investigation by the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

“Agency after agency around the world has been caught ‘adjusting' temperature records to fit the alarmists' theories,” writes John Hinderaker for Powerline.

Manipulating climate date to reach a preconceived conclusion is not science. It's snake oil. And that warrants the public's continued skepticism.