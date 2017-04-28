Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Bill Maher hosts HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' in Los Angeles. (AP)

“This goes on all over the country on campuses. They invite someone to speak, who is not exactly what liberals want to hear, and they want to shut her down. I feel like this is the liberals' version of book burning. It's got to stop.”

— Bill Maher on HBO, discussing a scheduled Ann Coulter talk at the University of California at Berkeley

“The term ‘hate speech' was invented by people ... who want to give the — completely false — impression that there's a kind of speech that the First Amendment doesn't protect ... . What they mean by ‘hateful' ... is really just that it's speech they don't agree with.”

— Law professor Glenn Harlan

Reynolds, USA Today

“Even in today's embittered, conflict-ridden world, the news is sometimes plain good. That was the case after Sunday's first-round vote for president in France. Of the top four contenders, only one, Emmanuel Macron, has been pro-NATO, pro-European Union, pro-U.S. and anti-Putin. He also had the audacity to tell the French they actually have to work if they want a stronger economy. And he won.”

— Ralph Peters, New York Post

“(L)eft-wing candidate ... Jean-Luc Melenchon ... wanted to lead France out of the European Union and NATO and join Cuba and Venezuela ... in something called the ‘Bolivarian Alliance.' In addition to chaotic, French politics can be ideologically nuts.”

— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times

