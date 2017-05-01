Federal vs. private sector: Reverse this compensation gap

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new Congressional Budget Office report confirms what a 2012 CBO analysis found: Federal employees' compensation — wages plus benefits — continues to outpace private-sector compensation for similar jobs, now totaling “roughly 17 percent more,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Federal workers with no educational credentials beyond a high school diploma earned 53 percent more than their private-sector counterparts from 2011 through 2015. Those with bachelor's degrees earned 21 percent more. And “benefits increased at a greater rate for federal workers than wages did,” The Free Beacon reports.

That suggests what primarily drives this federal overspending trend.

The new CBO report doesn't address unionization's role in this public/private compensation gap. But it's hard to believe that public-sector unions' demands aren't a factor when certain politicians are beholden to Big Labor's campaign donations. With unions long in retreat in the private sector, the public sector has become organized labor's primary refuge.

But whatever the causes, this trend is accelerating, with the percentage gaps widening for both high-school-diploma and bachelor's-degree federal employees since the 2012 study.

Having persisted under both the Republican Bush and Democrat Obama administrations, this wasteful federal practice must now be rectified by the Trump administration — and taxpayers should welcome such action.