Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Federal vs. private sector: Reverse this compensation gap

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
This July 28, 2011, file photo shows the Capitol Dome on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)

Updated 2 hours ago

A new Congressional Budget Office report confirms what a 2012 CBO analysis found: Federal employees' compensation — wages plus benefits — continues to outpace private-sector compensation for similar jobs, now totaling “roughly 17 percent more,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Federal workers with no educational credentials beyond a high school diploma earned 53 percent more than their private-sector counterparts from 2011 through 2015. Those with bachelor's degrees earned 21 percent more. And “benefits increased at a greater rate for federal workers than wages did,” The Free Beacon reports.

That suggests what primarily drives this federal overspending trend.

The new CBO report doesn't address unionization's role in this public/private compensation gap. But it's hard to believe that public-sector unions' demands aren't a factor when certain politicians are beholden to Big Labor's campaign donations. With unions long in retreat in the private sector, the public sector has become organized labor's primary refuge.

But whatever the causes, this trend is accelerating, with the percentage gaps widening for both high-school-diploma and bachelor's-degree federal employees since the 2012 study.

Having persisted under both the Republican Bush and Democrat Obama administrations, this wasteful federal practice must now be rectified by the Trump administration — and taxpayers should welcome such action.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.