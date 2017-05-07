Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

U.N. Watch: An insult to women

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Aziza Yousef drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March 2014, as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving. (AP Photo)

In a farce so characteristic of the United Nations, the world body's Economic and Social Council elected Saudi Arabia to a seat on the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.

Even worse, this outrage barely raised a ripple at Turtle Bay. But, naturally, a U.N. spokesperson was quick to explain that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had “no authority or involvement” in the election.

Given that this U.N. panel supposedly is “dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women,” Saudi Arabia's election is an unbridled insult. In the Saudi kingdom, women have male guardians who make virtually all important decisions, including permission to travel abroad, marry, work and access to health care, according to CNN. Saudi Arabian women have no license to drive on their own— or to do much of anything else.

Putting one of the world's worst subjugators of women on this rights panel is akin to “making an arsonist … the town fire chief,” says Hillel Neuer, executive director of the nonprofit watchdog group U.N. Watch.

Apologists for this outrage suggest that Saudi Arabia's successful bid is indicative of a country that wants to (however gradually) shift its treatment of women. Stuff and nonsense. Similar to the human-rights reprobates on the U.N. Human Rights Council, the Saudis are looking after their own, women-demeaning interests.

None of which is unusual at the United Nations. After all, rights-crushing Iran has a seat on the same commission.

