Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Updated 1 hour ago
Laurel: To Harrison, New Kensington, Arnold and Tarentum officials. The fight against blight may be one of the most important battles fought locally in our aging river towns. These towns are putting their money where their mouths are in terms of code enforcement, razing dangerous buildings and giving their code enforcers the tools they need to succeed. Here's to this attitude spreading across the Alle-Kiski Valley.
On the “Watch list”: Another Route 366 bridge replacement. We're all in favor of replacing decrepit bridges. But if history is any guide to the future, motorists using Greensburg Road better prepare for lengthy delays when traffic is reduced to a single, alternating lane on the busy thoroughfare. And remember: A little patience goes a long way.
Lance: To muddying corporate-welfare waters. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald initially said incentives helped lure Alcoa's headquarters back to Pittsburgh from New York City. Then the Trib reported Alcoa “received no tax breaks or other government subsides” but the “state, (Allegheny County) and city told Alcoa” they'll work to add “certain flight destinations from Pittsburgh International Airport” — which almost always involves subsidies. So, even if there are no Alcoa-related subsidies now, there still might be.