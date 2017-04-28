Trump's tax plan: Realistic or just wishful?

The easy part is over. Now President Trump has to sell his far-reaching, limited-detailed, single-page tax plan to a Congress that isn't exactly blowing party horns over what are billed to be the largest tax cuts in U.S. history.

To be sure, slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent — among the highest rates in the world — to 15 percent is “huge” by anyone's definition. And that may well be incentive enough for U.S. businesses to repatriate their foreign operations. But is 15 percent realistic? And just how willing is the dealmaker in chief to, well, deal?

Mission Trump also eliminates all individual deductions except charitable and mortgage-interest deductions. Ambitious? You bet. Count on extensive lobbying by various groups pressing hard to keep their precious tax loopholes.

The plan also reduces from seven to three the number of tax brackets. But it offers no specifics about savings by tax bracket, according to critics. Rather than any middle-class boost, they say it's a boon primarily for the so-called 1 percenters that's drafted by a 1 percenter.

Team Trump nevertheless insists that a reinvigorated economy, in itself, will generate enough revenue to pay for the tax cuts — and presumably without deepening the nation's deficit. That's a tall order, just as it was for President Reagan. But what worked for Mr. Reagan might misfire for Trump, who's not exactly a bridge builder with the minority party.

A tax overhaul is long overdue. But for now we'll reserve judgment until we see what ultimately emerges from Trump's ambitious tax plan.