Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trump's tax plan: Realistic or just wishful?

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The easy part is over. Now President Trump has to sell his far-reaching, limited-detailed, single-page tax plan to a Congress that isn't exactly blowing party horns over what are billed to be the largest tax cuts in U.S. history.

To be sure, slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent — among the highest rates in the world — to 15 percent is “huge” by anyone's definition. And that may well be incentive enough for U.S. businesses to repatriate their foreign operations. But is 15 percent realistic? And just how willing is the dealmaker in chief to, well, deal?

Mission Trump also eliminates all individual deductions except charitable and mortgage-interest deductions. Ambitious? You bet. Count on extensive lobbying by various groups pressing hard to keep their precious tax loopholes.

The plan also reduces from seven to three the number of tax brackets. But it offers no specifics about savings by tax bracket, according to critics. Rather than any middle-class boost, they say it's a boon primarily for the so-called 1 percenters that's drafted by a 1 percenter.

Team Trump nevertheless insists that a reinvigorated economy, in itself, will generate enough revenue to pay for the tax cuts — and presumably without deepening the nation's deficit. That's a tall order, just as it was for President Reagan. But what worked for Mr. Reagan might misfire for Trump, who's not exactly a bridge builder with the minority party.

A tax overhaul is long overdue. But for now we'll reserve judgment until we see what ultimately emerges from Trump's ambitious tax plan.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.