Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

It shouldn't have taken a natural gas pipeline explosion in Salem Township to prompt closer scrutiny of safety protocols. Yet one year later, the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration still hasn't issued its final report. We're talking about a blast that seriously burned one resident, flattened a brick ranch house and turned the landscape into a vision from hell. In a more populated area, this would have been a catastrophe of unimaginable scale. A wake-up call? We can only hope. ... Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford and John “Jack” Murtha, her challenger in the May 16 Democrat primary, both say they support “rationalization.” Ms. Wolford calls it “the wave of the future.” But this wave has been more akin to a tsunami in relations with neighboring Unity over recreation and library services. Could the upcoming municipal elections restore productive relations between two municipalities that could well benefit each other? Or is this just a political pander? Given past “disagreements” — and that's being kind — a reset in relations would be a plus. ... And from the government's Money Down a Rathole file comes a report from The Washington Free Beacon that the feds squandered more than $13 million on cars and SUVs that may not have been needed. Never mind individual government vehicles optioned with $3,000 video-sound systems. To paraphrase Ben Franklin, if the feds watched their millions (of dollars) more closely, the billions (otherwise wasted) would take care of themselves.

