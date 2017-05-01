Tuesday Takes

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

More education cuts: The Trump administration and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are considering the elimination of Title II funds. This is money that pays for extra teachers to keep classes small in early elementary grades and for training to keep all teachers abreast of the latest education tools available. Why such a program would be considered for the scrap heap is beyond comprehension.

A changed mindset?: Once again, Allegheny County Council has played fast and loose with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act by scheduling an unadvertised meeting last week, then, without explanation, canceling it. It's certainly not the first time concerns have been raised about the council's regard for posting meetings. If the meeting cancellation indicates a changed mindset, we welcome it.

Getting the lead out: Enthusiasm for an Allegheny County lead task force is tempered by the lack of details following its announcement last week. This, after a Trib report shows the county infrequently imposes penalties on landlords who take months to remediate lead paint at their properties. Meanwhile, Allegheny Controller Chelsa Wagner announced a performance audit of the Health Department's programs that monitor blood lead levels in children. In addressing the broad problem of lead contamination, here's hoping for a conclusion that does more than point fingers.

