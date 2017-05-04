Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Rostraver Ice Gardens, near Belle Vernon, has won a national contest that will allow it to host Pittsburgh Penguins preseason game and receive $150,000 in facility upgrades. It was named Hockeyville USA 2017. (Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review)

Laurel: To a winning idea for Westmoreland County's young offenders, juvenile justice system and volunteer fire companies. By mid-May, officials will have explained to the county's associations of fire chiefs and firefighters Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears' sentencing practice of placing juveniles with volunteer fire companies for community service. Already a success in Latrobe and Mt. Pleasant, it's an idea that should be embraced countywide, giving fire companies much-needed helpers and potential new members.

On the “Watch List”: Penn Hills School District. Years of tax hikes await due to massive debt, including $172 million for construction. The Allegheny County district attorney and state attorney general are probing the district's finances. A board member recently resigned after being charged with drug possession when taken into custody for failing to appear in court. And then a bungled vote count forced a scramble to clarify that the board had accepted an audit. Residents deserve far better.

Laurel: To the Rostraver Ice Garden. Online voting made it the winner in the Hockeyville USA 2017 contest run by Kraft Heinz, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association. Site of a partial roof collapse during heavy snow in 2010, the rink near Belle Vernon gets $150,000 for upgrades and will host a Pittsburgh Penguins preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Kudos to all who made all those clicks happen. It's a great day for hockey!

