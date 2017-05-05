Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Zombies on Capitol Hill: Congressional disregard

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Zombies appear in a scene from the second season of the AMC original series, 'The Walking Dead,' in Senoia, Ga. (AP Photo).

Updated 51 minutes ago

“Night of the Living Dead” should be limited to screenwriters' fantasies and not become the reality of congressional inaction. Yet year after year, so-called “zombie appropriations” live on.

These are federal programs operating beyond their congressional authorization or, in some cases, never authorized in the first place. But they survive nevertheless: In the 2016 fiscal year, programs that should have been shut down received nearly one-third of discretionary spending, totaling more than $310 billion, according to Justin Bogie of The Daily Signal, based on Congressional Budget Office figures.

This isn't merely government waste writ large, which is bad enough. It's an indictment of congressional inaction that perpetuates programs that should be reviewed for renewal— but aren't.

Legislation introduced by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. — the Unauthorized Spending Accountability Act — would put programs on a three-year “track” to be sunset if they're not formally reauthorized, Mr. Bogie reports. Post-expiration, appropriations “would be reduced by 10 percent of the total value of their unauthorized spending” in the first year. That would climb to 15 percent in the remaining two years. But that doesn't go far enough.

Federal programs that are not reauthorized should be zeroed out upon expiration. In this regard lawmakers are elected to be engaged in the fiscal process of appropriations — and not to shell out money like mindless zombies.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.