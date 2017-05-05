Zombies on Capitol Hill: Congressional disregard

“Night of the Living Dead” should be limited to screenwriters' fantasies and not become the reality of congressional inaction. Yet year after year, so-called “zombie appropriations” live on.

These are federal programs operating beyond their congressional authorization or, in some cases, never authorized in the first place. But they survive nevertheless: In the 2016 fiscal year, programs that should have been shut down received nearly one-third of discretionary spending, totaling more than $310 billion, according to Justin Bogie of The Daily Signal, based on Congressional Budget Office figures.

This isn't merely government waste writ large, which is bad enough. It's an indictment of congressional inaction that perpetuates programs that should be reviewed for renewal— but aren't.

Legislation introduced by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. — the Unauthorized Spending Accountability Act — would put programs on a three-year “track” to be sunset if they're not formally reauthorized, Mr. Bogie reports. Post-expiration, appropriations “would be reduced by 10 percent of the total value of their unauthorized spending” in the first year. That would climb to 15 percent in the remaining two years. But that doesn't go far enough.

Federal programs that are not reauthorized should be zeroed out upon expiration. In this regard lawmakers are elected to be engaged in the fiscal process of appropriations — and not to shell out money like mindless zombies.