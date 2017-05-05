In pursuit of Cuban rum: Put a cork in it
Congress cares about Cuba's people. Too bad the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board doesn't.
Congress rightly has maintained the U.S. trade embargo on Cuba and must continue it so long as the Communist Castro regime remains in power, routinely violating the Cuban people's human, civil and economic rights. Yet the PLCB recently “submitted the initial paperwork” toward gaining federal approval to import and sell Cuban rum, The Associated Press reports.
There's no indication that Congress will end the embargo anytime soon, making this PLCB venture a pointless waste of time and resources. And with the Trump administration more likely to roll back the Obama administration's opening toward Cuba than to expand it — and the application process expected to take months, perhaps a year — the PLCB's timing is poor as well.
Those concerns also would apply to any private liquor business seeking a similar green light from Washington. But the PLCB adds irony: It's an American state's liquor monopoly seeking deals with Cuba's state rum monopoly. No wonder the AP notes that privatization advocates call the PLCB “a Prohibition-era relic that is more at home in communist Cuba than the United States.”
Neither internationally renowned Cuban rum nor whatever revenue selling it in Pennsylvania would generate is worth the PLCB making itself an enabler of the Cuban people's oppressors. The PLCB needs to drop this idea, now — and take a hard look at the mixed-up priorities of any and all officials who advanced it.