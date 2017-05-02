Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Coulter episode: Liberals' feeble defense

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Now that the cancellation of conservative pundit Ann Coulter's speech at the University of California at Berkeley has gone toxic, reliably liberal antagonists are stepping up and speaking out to denounce this injustice.

Too bad their compassion for the First Amendment, for the most part, didn't extend to the firestorm over Ms. Coulter's scheduled appearance before her speech got scotched.

Coulter is not the first — and certainly won't be the last — “controversial” speaker to send academia into spasms over a consequence of its own creation: namely, intolerance by presumably “educated” students, who occasionally turn violent when academia's unassailable line of thinking is crossed by an upstart. Witness the student violence at Berkeley, the supposed “cradle” of free speech, over former Breitbart News Editor Milo Yiannopoulos' scheduled February speech, which also was canceled.

Yet even as liberal champions like Bill Maher and the panel of ABC's “The View” stomp their feet over the Coulter incident and defend free-speech rights, some liberal loons suggest the whole episode was concocted by conspiring conservatives to make Coulter a free-speech martyr.

Seriously?

What is happening at college campuses, with their “safe spaces” and their confined “free-speech zones,” is grim if not tragic. Indeed, it would be a tragedy if America's centers of higher education become places where “different” ideas go to be silenced.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.