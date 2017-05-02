The Coulter episode: Liberals' feeble defense

Now that the cancellation of conservative pundit Ann Coulter's speech at the University of California at Berkeley has gone toxic, reliably liberal antagonists are stepping up and speaking out to denounce this injustice.

Too bad their compassion for the First Amendment, for the most part, didn't extend to the firestorm over Ms. Coulter's scheduled appearance before her speech got scotched.

Coulter is not the first — and certainly won't be the last — “controversial” speaker to send academia into spasms over a consequence of its own creation: namely, intolerance by presumably “educated” students, who occasionally turn violent when academia's unassailable line of thinking is crossed by an upstart. Witness the student violence at Berkeley, the supposed “cradle” of free speech, over former Breitbart News Editor Milo Yiannopoulos' scheduled February speech, which also was canceled.

Yet even as liberal champions like Bill Maher and the panel of ABC's “The View” stomp their feet over the Coulter incident and defend free-speech rights, some liberal loons suggest the whole episode was concocted by conspiring conservatives to make Coulter a free-speech martyr.

Seriously?

What is happening at college campuses, with their “safe spaces” and their confined “free-speech zones,” is grim if not tragic. Indeed, it would be a tragedy if America's centers of higher education become places where “different” ideas go to be silenced.