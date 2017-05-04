Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Revealing dealings: Soak up the sunshine

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Erica Hilliard, contributing photographer
Tom Hoffman of Gibsonia and Garett Butler of Cabot, high school math teachers at Knoch High School, carry picket signs during a strike at Knoch High School on Sept. 21, 2009. (Trib file photo)

Last spring, a glimmer of light pierced the darkness in which Pennsylvania taxpayers too long have been kept when their elected officials negotiate contracts with unionized public employees: A new state law requires such contracts' estimated costs be made public before they're finalized.

Now, three bills advanced by the Senate State Government Committee hold the promise of even brighter sunshine.

Senate Bill 168, introduced by Sen. Patrick J. Stefano, R-Fayette/Somerset/Westmoreland, would require that any proposed government-union contract be posted on the government employer's website two weeks before it's signed. The bill also would make proposed contracts and any documents used by both sides in collective bargaining subject to Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law. Senate Bill 504, introduced by Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, also would make proposed contracts fair game for open-records requests from the public.

And Senate Bill 503, introduced by Sen. Ryan P. Aument, R-Lancaster, would leverage another pillar of government openness in Pennsylvania to taxpayers' advantage, making collective bargaining involving public-employee unions subject to the state Sunshine Act.

Nobody would agree to buy a house if their agent wouldn't tell them the price until the deal closed. Taxpayers shouldn't be in a similar position while their elected “agents” negotiate with public-sector unions. Pennsylvanians must press for passage of these commonsense steps toward greater transparency.

