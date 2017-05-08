Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Pill pushing: A new study shines a disturbing light on the “relationship” between doctors and pharmaceutical representatives. As noted by co-author George Loewenstein, a Carnegie Mellon University researcher, “Patients are not yet in a position to have any confidence that the drugs being prescribed to them ... are not influenced by physicians' financial interests as opposed to their own health needs.” Here's where health care reform comes in: Patients should know costs upfront, from medications to hospital procedures, and comparison shop — as they do for most everything else.

School board antics: The purpose of a public school came into question when the Gateway School Board failed to get a majority vote to allow a “Meet the Candidates” event at the high school, forcing organizers to find a much smaller location. Four board members abstained, even though the board's solicitor informed that there was no conflict of interest. Board members apparently confused over what is and isn't a valid use of a public school shouldn't be in a position of public authority.

Roadmaster runaround: It's disappointing that four candidates for Unity's six-year term on the board of supervisors all indicated that they want to serve in the roadmaster's role if elected. We had hoped some fresh thinking would inspire at least one candidate to question the optics of supervisors essentially supervising themselves as roadmasters (at $26.94 an hour). These duties should be delegated to township employees, not assumed by elected supervisors.

