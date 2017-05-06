Sunday pops
In Philadelphia for the NFL draft, Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN radio that marijuana's “addictive” and defended the NFL's continuing ban on its use by players, saying he wants “to make sure the negative consequences aren't … something that we'll be held accountable for some years down the road.” Perhaps if he'd had similar thoughts about addictive prescription painkillers some years ago, ex-players wouldn't have sued the NFL's 32 teams, alleging team doctors — including one with the Steelers — violated federal laws in handing out such drugs. … Crime in Chicago is so bad that the unmarked SUV used to transport the city's police superintendent was broken into near his home last weekend, according to NBC's Chicago affiliate. Nothing apparently was taken from the SUV, which his security detail may have left unlocked. This puts a whole new spin on Roman poet Juvenal's question “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” ( “Who will guard the guards themselves?” ), doesn't it? … A new entry in the “How Not to Start a Campaign” file: The “introduction video” for Jeff Bartos, a Montgomery County real-estate executive, prolific GOP fundraiser and 2018 challenger to Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, pairs him mentioning “construction cranes everywhere” in Washington with a suitable image, illustrating self-serving political insiders' influence. But, per The Washington Post, the image shows construction in Hangzhou, China. Philly.com says Mr. Bartos accuses Mr. Casey of losing touch with Pennsylvania. Bartos might want to stay in better touch with his campaign-video crew.