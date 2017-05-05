Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 5, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
REUTERS
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner watch as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in March. (Reuters)

“Jared Kushner didn't include his ownership in a ... company that makes him business partners with George Soros when filing financial disclosure forms, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. … That Kushner ... wasn't open about his ... dealings with Soros — a left-wing billionaire funding activists fiercely opposed to the president's agenda — is unlikely to go over well with Trump's base.”

— Peter Hasson, The Daily Caller

“(Democrats are) apparently quite confident that they're going to win the next budget contest as well. ... Absent drastic action (like nuking the legislative filibuster) conservatives should brace themselves — a Hillary budget may well be the Trump administration norm.”

— David French, National Review's The Corner

“Joan Baez, a veteran of the original free speech movement, is standing up for conservative author Ann Coulter. After ... cancellation of Coulter's scheduled lecture at the University of California, Berkeley, Baez ... posted a statement condemning the censorship.”

— Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner

“President Trump ... invited the leader of the Philippines to the White House. … Rodrigo Duterte is ... alleged to be a cold-blooded killer, both by proxy and by his own hand. … If you were angry at the last president for chilling at a ballgame with the repressive Communist leader of Cuba, you shouldn't hold the current president to a different standard when it comes to getting chummy with a bloodthirsty bully.”

— Guy Benson, Townhall

