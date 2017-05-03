Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

H-2B visas: 'Need' vs. reality

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Tucked neatly inside Congress' nearly 3,000-page $1 trillion spending bill — a monstrosity reminiscent of a wish list from the Obama administration — there's a sweetener for the landscaping, hospitality and tourism industries: a provision that doubles the number of low-skill temporary work visas for foreigners this year.

The measure allows the Trump administration to raise the cap on visas from 66,000 to more than 135,000, according to NumbersUSA, an education and research foundation that focuses on immigration. Congressional leaders and appropriators likely were pressed to include the provision by business lobbyists bemoaning the supposed dearth of U.S. menial laborers.

But that dog simply won't hunt.

If there were a demand for such workers, it would be reflected in higher wages. When demand exceeds supply, prices rise.

But according to the Center for Immigration Studies, many H-2B-related occupations (except for maids and housekeepers) have seen a decline in annual wages (adjusted for inflation) between 2007 and 2014.

More than likely, an influx of H-2B visa workers would hold down wages even more.

“It's a sellout (of) the American worker,” said Bob Dane, executive director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

The problem with gargantuan stopgap spending bills is that, inevitably, they open doors to all manner of nonsense. Congress can close one door by eliminating this H-2B visa provision.

