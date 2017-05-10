Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
American flags are distributed to newly sworn-in U.S. citizens after the completion of a naturalization ceremony at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. (Shane Dunlap / Tribune-Review)

We join Pittsburgh, and indeed, the whole nation, in mourning the death Monday of professor and economist Allan Meltzer, 89. With 10 books and 400 papers to his credit, Mr. Meltzer knew his business, which is why his advice on monetary policy was sought by presidents and congressional committees. He was, as one colleague so appropriately put it, “one of the greatest economists of the 20 century.” Generations will cite the work of this Carnegie Mellon University professor. May he rest in peace. ... A preview of sorts of the state's Republican gubernatorial race unfolded last week at the Westmoreland County GOP's annual Ronald Reagan Dinner. Candidate Scott Wagner told the Trib that House Speaker Mike Turzai is part of Harrisburg's problematic culture and that Mr. Turzai doesn't have the skills to lead Pennsylvania. Turzai, who is “seriously considering” a run, told reporters he hasn't “seen anything yet” from the first-term state senator. GOP contenders would be wise to focus barbs at the Democrat incumbent they seek to replace — lest the foot they shoot is their own. ... Welcome — and congratulations! — to 16 new American citizens who took the Oath of Allegiance recently at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, concluding their journey to citizenship. They join about 700,000 foreigners who each year fully meet the requirements to become American citizens. They didn't need sanctuary. They didn't need amnesty. All they needed was the determination to fulfill the citizenship obligations of their adopted country.

