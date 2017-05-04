Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Laurel: To Apollo-Ridge High School students. When they learned that classmate Zach Poydence had a rare form of cancer and needed to travel to a hospital in Memphis for treatment, they sprang into action and organized a dance-a-thon to help cover travel expenses for the family. “I was honestly kind of surprised that it came together like that,” Zach said. “I just wouldn't expect it.” That's the definition of “community.”
Lance: To vandals. Tarentum officials had to resort to 24-hour video monitoring of Riverview Park to try to stem the tide of damage there that is costing the borough and its recreation committee thousands of dollars. In addition, some Arnold residents awoke Thursday morning and found their cars spray-painted with graffiti. These are the acts of idle minds that need a serious wake-up call. May justice be swift, the fines steep and restitution paid in full.
Laurel: To a winning idea for Westmoreland County's young offenders, juvenile justice system and volunteer fire companies. By mid-May, officials will have explained to the county's associations of fire chiefs and firefighters Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears' sentencing practice of placing juveniles with volunteer fire companies for community service. Already a success in Latrobe and Mt. Pleasant, it's an idea that should be embraced countywide, giving fire companies much-needed helpers and potential new members.