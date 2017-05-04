Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Laurel: To Apollo-Ridge High School students. When they learned that classmate Zach Poydence had a rare form of cancer and needed to travel to a hospital in Memphis for treatment, they sprang into action and organized a dance-a-thon to help cover travel expenses for the family. “I was honestly kind of surprised that it came together like that,” Zach said. “I just wouldn't expect it.” That's the definition of “community.”

Lance: To vandals. Tarentum officials had to resort to 24-hour video monitoring of Riverview Park to try to stem the tide of damage there that is costing the borough and its recreation committee thousands of dollars. In addition, some Arnold residents awoke Thursday morning and found their cars spray-painted with graffiti. These are the acts of idle minds that need a serious wake-up call. May justice be swift, the fines steep and restitution paid in full.

Laurel: To a winning idea for Westmoreland County's young offenders, juvenile justice system and volunteer fire companies. By mid-May, officials will have explained to the county's associations of fire chiefs and firefighters Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears' sentencing practice of placing juveniles with volunteer fire companies for community service. Already a success in Latrobe and Mt. Pleasant, it's an idea that should be embraced countywide, giving fire companies much-needed helpers and potential new members.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.