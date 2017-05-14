Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Nose-thumbing the Senate

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

The anti-Semitism that flows through Turtle Bay rose to the surface recently in a stinging rebuke of a letter, signed by every U.S. senator, urging the United Nations to curb its unrelenting criticism of Israel.

Instead, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) planted thumb to nose and wiggled its fingers furiously at Washington's upper chamber with a resolution that labeled Israel an “occupying Power” and diminished Jewish ties to Jerusalem. The resolution vote wasn't even close. And this, on Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, Fox News reported.

And whereas the UNESCO resolution also criticized Israel's military for alleged violations at Palestinian schools, it ignored reported incitements to terrorism at those same schools by another U.N. unit — the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

“Today's vote is another disgraceful example of attempts by UNESCO's member states to delegitimize Israel and deny Jewish and Christian ties to Jerusalem,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who co-wrote the letter. Hillel Neuer, head of the monitoring group U.N. Watch — which for years has called out the world body's anti-Semitism — said the vote underscored the U.N.'s “pathological” bias.

Whether coddled by the Obama administration or threatened by Team Trump, the United Nations is not going to change its Israel-bashing ways. So the U.S. must change its perception — and funding — of this toxic culture.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.