U.N. Watch: Nose-thumbing the Senate

The anti-Semitism that flows through Turtle Bay rose to the surface recently in a stinging rebuke of a letter, signed by every U.S. senator, urging the United Nations to curb its unrelenting criticism of Israel.

Instead, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) planted thumb to nose and wiggled its fingers furiously at Washington's upper chamber with a resolution that labeled Israel an “occupying Power” and diminished Jewish ties to Jerusalem. The resolution vote wasn't even close. And this, on Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, Fox News reported.

And whereas the UNESCO resolution also criticized Israel's military for alleged violations at Palestinian schools, it ignored reported incitements to terrorism at those same schools by another U.N. unit — the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

“Today's vote is another disgraceful example of attempts by UNESCO's member states to delegitimize Israel and deny Jewish and Christian ties to Jerusalem,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who co-wrote the letter. Hillel Neuer, head of the monitoring group U.N. Watch — which for years has called out the world body's anti-Semitism — said the vote underscored the U.N.'s “pathological” bias.

Whether coddled by the Obama administration or threatened by Team Trump, the United Nations is not going to change its Israel-bashing ways. So the U.S. must change its perception — and funding — of this toxic culture.