Firing the federal lunch lady: A food-fight win

Calorie-centric school meals force-fed by Washington's central planners and championed by former first lady Michelle Obama are finally off the menu. A measure signed by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unshackles school districts from the school-food diktats of the Obama administration and restores local authority.

Federal school-food standards implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act reduced salt, calories and meats and increased servings of whole grains, fruits and vegetables. But as district food costs went up, those “nutritious” school lunches went into the garbage.

“If kids aren't eating the food, and it's ending up in the trash, they aren't getting any nutrition,” Mr. Purdue said.

Remember those photos of unappetizing food trays posted by students on Twitter with the #thanksmichelleobama hashtag? Across Pennsylvania, school lunch participation dropped by nearly 87,000 students from 2012-14. The absurdity reached the point where some school districts willingly forfeited hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal food subsidies just to be rid of the regulations.

Yet in the face of profound failure, the feds did not relent. The resulting food fight wasn't so much about nutrition as it was about exercising federal control at the district level.

Local public schools should never have been forced to gag down this agenda. They are fully capable of setting nutritional standards in cooperation with parents.