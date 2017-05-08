Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

A cure for ObamaCare? At best, a bandage

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Amid the histrionics on both sides of the political divide over the narrowly passed House health care bill — which in the Senate has all the appeal and support of lime gelatin — a recent news item passed with little notice: Despite anti-fraud protocols, Florida reportedly made $70.3 million in Medicaid payments to medical providers who, contrary to the law, had fraud allegations against them, The Washington Free Beacon reported. An inspector general review of 95 cases found that in more than half, Florida didn't suspend Medicaid payments in pending fraud investigations.

And that's Medicaid monitoring in just one state.

By expanding Medicaid in at least 30 states and redefining health “insurance” to render risk pools meaningless, ObamaCare opened a Pandora's box that's not easily closed or reformed. Indeed, whatever “fix” comes out of the Senate will be fixed and inevitably fixed again. Thus begins a lengthy process, which by all appearances will end up as more of a bandage than a remedy for all the wounds opened by ObamaCare. Among the challenges:

• Exactly how will the GOP plan reform the thorny issue of pre-existing conditions, which under ObamaCare compelled insurers to cover these ailments without charging more?

• How are costs contained if Medicaid patients cannot find doctors who accept this payment and, as before ObamaCare, end up at hospital emergency rooms?

Unfortunately for the “reformers,” ObamaCare spread an infection that's not easily cured.

