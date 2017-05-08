Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Worthwhile program: Jasmine McCracken, 17, has Down syndrome but is getting work experience as a barista three mornings a week at the CoCo Coffeehouse in Leechburg. Jasmine and two other Leechburg Area High School students got the chance to work through the JOBS (Job Opportunities to Benefit Students) program funded by the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Hats off to Leechburg Area support teacher Michelle Ferretti, café owner Nikki Saxion and all others involved in providing part-time jobs to disabled students.
Planning for future: The Kiski Area School District is teaming up with Northern Westmoreland Career Center in New Kensington to offer internships, externships and job shadowing with local businesses. What makes this arrangement different is that the opportunities are being made available to all of Kiski Area's high school students — not just vocational-educational students. It makes a lot of sense; high school students need to get a taste of the varied job opportunities available to them.
Just do it: Some state lawmakers want to require school districts to test for lead in their water systems. This comes after scares in Flint, Mich., Pittsburgh and the temporary closure of an elementary school near Butler, where high lead levels were discovered. But some local districts — Allegheny Valley, Kiski Area and Freeport Area — didn't wait for others to force them to. They tested on their own. Allegheny Valley's cost $5,000. Seems like a small price to pay.