Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police
A package of suspected carfentanil that police seized in Unity on May 3. (Pennsylvania State Police photo)

Laurel: To intercepting deadly drugs before they hit the streets. When state police and Westmoreland County detectives seized a package containing suspected carfentanil just after its May 3 delivery to a Unity apartment, county authorities were awaiting lab tests on whether that elephant tranquilizer — 100 times as potent as fentanyl — was present in two March fatal overdoses. Thankfully, the 5 grams of carfentanil in this package, equivalent to 30,000 to 50,000 stamp bags of heroin, won't perpetuate local addicts' misery — or kill them.

On the “Watch List”: Pittsburgh's “smart” garbage cans. The public works director says 400 to 500 new garbage cans equipped with sensors that signal when they're full, costing $580,000 with software and approved 5-2 by City Council, are the answer for cutting the 100,000 hours annually spent checking whether cans need to be emptied. But have these “smart” cans worked elsewhere? How much “tech support” will they need? Are they vulnerable to hacking? Those answers will determine just how “smart” this move really is.

Laurel: To a “crafty” way to boost businesses and draw visitors. With “seven or eight breweries in a 10- to 15-mile radius of Greensburg,” according to Eric Jones, owner of Hempfield's Tapped Brick Oven and Pourhouse, the Greensburg Craft Beer Festival is an idea whose time has come. The Downtown Greensburg Project has set the inaugural event for Oct. 12-15. Hopefully, it will be a fine showcase for what's brewing locally — and become an annual event.

