Tuesday takes
Updated 2 hours ago
Flight frustrations: The allegation is outrageous: Spirit Airlines says no-show unionized pilots are responsible for about 300 national and international flight cancellations of late, which is the focus of a lawsuit by Spirit against the Air Line Pilots Association. The union says the canceled flights are the airline's fault. Either way, the dispute is stranding travelers, including those from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. When one buys a round-trip ticket, even from an ultra-low-cost carrier, getting back home shouldn't be a crapshoot.
Checks and balances: Allegations of sticky fingers against the former municipal secretary of Connellsville Township arose after township supervisors noticed “some inconsistencies in bookkeeping” — to the tune of $123,000. Aside from the township's inadequate checks and balances — if indeed there were any — is the rather large sum of public money that allegedly went missing before anyone noticed. That's not fiscal management; it's an invitation to thievery.
Follow the rules: A state investigation reveals what was suspected last summer when a 3-year-old was thrown from the Idlewild Park & SoakZone Rollo Coaster: Declan McClain was improperly seated and, sitting with his 7-year-old brother, didn't adhere to rider height requirements. On this or any other amusement park attraction, the rules to ride are not subject to interpretation. Sadly, this appears to have been an entirely avoidable accident.