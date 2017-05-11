Venezuela's legacy: Socialism, up close

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a South American nation along the Caribbean coast, a country with the world's largest oil reserves, people scavenge for food at dumps and eat off garbage cans. Hospitals face dire shortages of soap and medical gloves. And shoppers wait in intolerably long lines to buy basic necessities.

This is the full-blown legacy of socialism in Venezuela, embraced by former President Hugo Chavez and perpetuated by his hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro. To advance his Bolivarian Revolution, the late Mr. Chavez “nationalized” everything from telecommunication companies and banks to oil rigs. And he “redistributed” Venezuela's accumulated wealth.

Now hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrate against Mr. Maduro's troops. Since early April at least 38 people have been killed and 1,800 arrested, according to a human-rights group.

Meanwhile prices rose 800 percent in Venezuela last year. And this year inflation is projected to reach 2,200 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Yet for all of socialism's mendacities in Venezuela, rarely is this creeping crud ever mentioned by Big Media. Instead, a misery index that's off the charts is attributed almost exclusively to the worldwide drop in crude oil prices — which hasn't had nearly the same toll on U.S. oil-producing states.

“(S)ocialism remains active for what it promises, not for what it delivers,” reminds Thomas Lifson in the American Thinker. Sadly too many Americans — about 4 in 10 — buy the lie and prefer socialism over capitalism.