Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
THE PATRIOT-NEWS
Former state Rep. Bill DeWeese, D-Greene County. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News)

Pennsylvania's Superior Court has voided the restitution component of another former state House speaker's public-corruption sentence, PennLive reports. The rationale was the same for saving John Perzel, R-Philadelphia, $1 million, and now for saving Bill DeWeese, D-Greene County, $116,668: Pennsylvania can't be considered a victim for such purposes. Having served his prison term, Mr. DeWeese vowed to overturn his conviction. If he succeeds, here's hoping voters won't endure the misfortune of electing him to any office again. … U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, R-Williamsport, won't implement his “Reefer Madness” views as President Trump's “drug czar” after all, citing a “critical illness in my family.” But U.S. News & World Report lately had reminded that he was accused of “judge-shopping” to expunge a friend's cocaine conviction as a district attorney, and he took a $250,000-a-year job with convicted felon Louis DeNaples after serving as a reference for Mr. DeNaples' successful casino-license application — while investigating DeNaples as a U.S. attorney. That likely made Mr. Marino hotter than the White House wanted to handle. … With state lawmakers tackling a gargantuan budget shortfall, the House's chief clerk has broken a Xerox contract and signed a no-bid Canon contract, according to Harrisburg's CBS and ABC TV affiliates. He claims savings of about $4 million. But there's a $5 million penalty for breaking the Xerox contract — and a consultant on the Canon deal is owed $1.1 million. For the umpteenth time: Pennsylvania has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

