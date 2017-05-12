Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

In memory of Allan Meltzer: Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
CMU economist Allan Meltzer with his book on the early history of the Federal Reserve. (File photo) WLL-Meltzer14

Updated 59 minutes ago

Some thoughts from Allan Meltzer, 89, the renowned Carnegie Mellon University professor of political economy who died Monday, as expressed in Trib Q&A pieces:

“The word ‘policy' and the word ‘politics' have the same Greek root. You don't get one without the other.”

— July 20, 2008

“We should be solving long-term problems. And whether we get the GDP growth rate a little higher in the third quarter or the fourth quarter is irrelevant.”

— Aug. 14, 2011

“Countries that trade with us ... have a choice as to whether they want to let their currency appreciate to prevent inflation at home or whether they want to continue their exports. ... China and Brazil and, in practice, many others, don't like that choice.”

— Oct. 21, 2012

“There are lots of things we can do which will not make for draconian disadvantages for people on health care but there will have to be some sacrifices to be made.”

— June 21, 2015

“Part of the hidden agenda of the (Donald) Trump campaign, I believe, is (appealing to) white lower-class workers (who) don't like the fact that other people, other groups, are getting food stamps and housing allowances and health care for free while they have to pay for them.”

— July 2, 2016

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.