In memory of Allan Meltzer: Saturday roundup

Some thoughts from Allan Meltzer, 89, the renowned Carnegie Mellon University professor of political economy who died Monday, as expressed in Trib Q&A pieces:

“The word ‘policy' and the word ‘politics' have the same Greek root. You don't get one without the other.”

— July 20, 2008

“We should be solving long-term problems. And whether we get the GDP growth rate a little higher in the third quarter or the fourth quarter is irrelevant.”

— Aug. 14, 2011

“Countries that trade with us ... have a choice as to whether they want to let their currency appreciate to prevent inflation at home or whether they want to continue their exports. ... China and Brazil and, in practice, many others, don't like that choice.”

— Oct. 21, 2012

“There are lots of things we can do which will not make for draconian disadvantages for people on health care but there will have to be some sacrifices to be made.”

— June 21, 2015

“Part of the hidden agenda of the (Donald) Trump campaign, I believe, is (appealing to) white lower-class workers (who) don't like the fact that other people, other groups, are getting food stamps and housing allowances and health care for free while they have to pay for them.”

— July 2, 2016