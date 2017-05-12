Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trump & Afghanistan: Doubling down on folly?

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
A damaged U.S. military vehicle is pictured at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 3. Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the target was a convoy of foreign forces. (AP Photo)

The Trump administration reportedly is considering deepening U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. But doing so would ignore painful lessons learned there by other great powers, doubling down on the folly of attempted nation-building amid a Taliban resurgence.

A new strategy pushed by National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster would add at least 3,000 U.S. troops to the 8,400 now in Afghanistan, request more NATO troops, give the military more airstrike authority, allow U.S. military advisers closer to the battlefield and spend more on the Kabul government, according to The Washington Post. A decision on this strategy by President Trump, who has voiced skepticism about foreign conflicts, is expected before he attends a May 25 NATO summit.

Mr. Trump should not plunge America deeper into the Afghanistan quagmire that costs too many U.S. lives and drains too much from U.S. coffers, now $23 billion a year — all without America making Afghan troops reliably effective against the Taliban, much less winning a clear victory. The latter's likely impossibility is reflected in this new strategy's reported goal: forcing the Taliban to negotiate and make concessions, an objective as elusive today as it was on Sept. 12, 2001.

America's ill-advised Afghanistan adventure is a mistake that should have been corrected long ago. Intensifying U.S. involvement there now would perpetuate that mistake — and worsen the human, military and financial toll it already has taken.

