Editorials

The Thursday wrap

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
'I Voted' stickers sit on a table at a polling place Tuesday. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

Is it at all surprising that a state prison inmate from SCI Smithfield in Central Pennsylvania used email to screen candidates to allegedly transport heroin into Westmoreland County? After all, he had an electronic tablet, available for purchase through the prison commissary, although messages are supposedly monitored for specific words and phrases. Why, this saves paper, we're told. And it opens to door the drug trafficking by inmates, who aren't doing time for their honest dispositions. Once again we remind correction officials that it's called prison for a reason. ... Despite all the races in Tuesday's primary, nearly a dozen Westmoreland County boroughs had a dearth of candidates and likely will see some seats go unfilled this year. Sadly in some locales that's become the norm instead of the exception. One option — consolidation of smaller boroughs — isn't likely, given the provincialism that runs through Westmoreland. Realistically, the “incentive” to serve has to increase if seats on these councils are ever to become competitive. ... Facing a nearly $600,000 budget shortfall in 2017-18, the Greater Latrobe School District projects a 2.5 percent increase ($651,927) in its pension contributions. And Greater Latrobe certainly isn't alone in feeding the pension beast that, of late, eats school budgets. Yet year after year, the state Legislature fiddles away, neglecting any meaningful pension reform, while school districts get burned. Until public outrage outweighs teachers unions' pressure to stay this miserable course, nothing's going to change.

