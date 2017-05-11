Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

On the “Watch List”: Urban chickens. Self-sufficiency and urban farming are big catchphrases these days and with good reason. Towns all over the country are turning empty lots into gardens, and social planners say producing one's own food is almost always a good thing. So New Kensington's issue with allowing residents to raise chickens — or not — is going to have to balance different definitions of “quality of life.”

Laurel: To Vandergrift's RJ Dudzik. The decorated veteran soon will set off on a cross-country journey to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder — the affliction that is blamed for dozens of veterans' suicides each month. Dudzik, himself a Purple Heart recipient, sold almost everything he owned except his Jeep to prepare for his trip. That's putting your money where your mouth is.

Laurel: To intercepting deadly drugs before they hit the streets. When state police and Westmoreland County detectives seized a package containing suspected carfentanil just after its May 3 delivery to a Unity Township apartment, county authorities were awaiting lab tests on whether that elephant tranquilizer — 100 times as potent as fentanyl — was present in two March fatal overdoses. Thankfully, the 5 grams of carfentanil in this package, equivalent to 30,000 to 50,000 stamp bags of heroin, won't perpetuate local addicts' misery — or kill them.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.