Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Updated 49 minutes ago
On the “Watch List”: Urban chickens. Self-sufficiency and urban farming are big catchphrases these days and with good reason. Towns all over the country are turning empty lots into gardens, and social planners say producing one's own food is almost always a good thing. So New Kensington's issue with allowing residents to raise chickens — or not — is going to have to balance different definitions of “quality of life.”
Laurel: To Vandergrift's RJ Dudzik. The decorated veteran soon will set off on a cross-country journey to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder — the affliction that is blamed for dozens of veterans' suicides each month. Dudzik, himself a Purple Heart recipient, sold almost everything he owned except his Jeep to prepare for his trip. That's putting your money where your mouth is.
Laurel: To intercepting deadly drugs before they hit the streets. When state police and Westmoreland County detectives seized a package containing suspected carfentanil just after its May 3 delivery to a Unity Township apartment, county authorities were awaiting lab tests on whether that elephant tranquilizer — 100 times as potent as fentanyl — was present in two March fatal overdoses. Thankfully, the 5 grams of carfentanil in this package, equivalent to 30,000 to 50,000 stamp bags of heroin, won't perpetuate local addicts' misery — or kill them.