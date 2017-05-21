Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Blind to human rights

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the riot police last week during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

It's a pathetic sign of the status quo at the United Nations when efforts to address rights-trampling Venezuela before the Human Rights Council are effectively stymied.

The Geneva-based monitoring group U.N. Watch had issued a draft resolution on the crisis in Venezuela, asking U.N. members to call an emergency special session of the Human Rights Council to consider suspending the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro. (Venezuela's term on the council ends in 2018).

The U.S. as well attempted to draw attention to the ongoing political and economic carnage, which Venezuela's ambassador reportedly dismissed as a “domestic issue.”

The call for the council's engagement follows months of civilian unrest, perpetual food and medical supply shortages and, of late, a police crackdown on anti-government protesters. The U.N. responded last month with a press release, expressing “concern about the latest developments in Venezuela.”

Inaction by the Human Rights Council on worsening conditions in Venezuela underscores not merely the council's dysfunction but the self-preservation of its 47 members, who — with Venezuela — include some of the world's worst human-rights abusers.

The council's allegiance to itself has long passed the point of absurdity.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.