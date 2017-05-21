U.N. Watch: Blind to human rights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a pathetic sign of the status quo at the United Nations when efforts to address rights-trampling Venezuela before the Human Rights Council are effectively stymied.

The Geneva-based monitoring group U.N. Watch had issued a draft resolution on the crisis in Venezuela, asking U.N. members to call an emergency special session of the Human Rights Council to consider suspending the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro. (Venezuela's term on the council ends in 2018).

The U.S. as well attempted to draw attention to the ongoing political and economic carnage, which Venezuela's ambassador reportedly dismissed as a “domestic issue.”

The call for the council's engagement follows months of civilian unrest, perpetual food and medical supply shortages and, of late, a police crackdown on anti-government protesters. The U.N. responded last month with a press release, expressing “concern about the latest developments in Venezuela.”

Inaction by the Human Rights Council on worsening conditions in Venezuela underscores not merely the council's dysfunction but the self-preservation of its 47 members, who — with Venezuela — include some of the world's worst human-rights abusers.

The council's allegiance to itself has long passed the point of absurdity.