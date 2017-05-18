Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

The Pa. exodus continues: Perception vs. reality

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
JASMINE GOLDBAND
The Pennsylvania state Capitol (Trib photo)

Updated 5 minutes ago

The “brain drain” of college-educated millennials leaving Pennsylvania shows no letup: New data from the state's Independent Fiscal Office show 36 college grads leave the state daily for better opportunities elsewhere, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

That's part of a far bigger problem evidenced in last year's migration of 45,000 residents to other states, Commonwealth reports. And that pushed Pennsylvania to 10th in United Van Lines' annual report on the highest outbound U.S. states in 2016.

The problem isn't the public's perception of Pennsylvania, as some state officials suggest. It's the reality of the state's high-tax burden and an unfriendly business climate, writes Nathan Benefield, Commonwealth's vice president.

“The big-government approach to tax, spend, borrow and regulate has stifled job growth and economic opportunity in Pennsylvania,” Mr. Benefield says.

And it's no small wonder: Pennsylvania has the second-highest corporate tax rate “in the industrialized world,” notes Benefield. The state and local tax burden is 15th highest in the nation.

And while politicos talk about fiscal changes, soft-drink companies are cutting employees because of Philadelphia's “soda tax” and vape shops are closing because of new state levies.

That's reality. Without changes in Pennsylvania's tax-and-spend mentality, it's only going to get worse.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.