Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Updated 2 hours ago
Maybe not black-and-white: West Deer police continue to investigate charges of ethnic intimidation and assault against two white residents accused of assaulting an Hispanic man. But the victim gave police a false name, and now, authorities are doubting some aspects of his story. Still, the charges persist. If there's serious doubt about whether this incident was a hate crime, authorities need to say so soon.
Princess power: Who says all the news about teenagers is bad these days? More than a dozen high school and college girls are raising money for various charities by dressing up as fairy-tale princesses and entertaining young girls with fun and messages of empowerment. We hear from some parents that these high school and college girls are better with kids than “professionals” at parks who are being paid to do the same thing. Way to go, girls!
DARE-ing to fish: And here's more feel-good news from New Kensington and Arnold. Local police teamed up with the school district to take kids fishing last week as a way to help restart the area's DARE program. The program's anti-drug messages are needed now more than ever. And what better way to build relationships among cops and kids than for them to catch a few fish together? Kudos to all involved.