Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Maybe not black-and-white: West Deer police continue to investigate charges of ethnic intimidation and assault against two white residents accused of assaulting an Hispanic man. But the victim gave police a false name, and now, authorities are doubting some aspects of his story. Still, the charges persist. If there's serious doubt about whether this incident was a hate crime, authorities need to say so soon.

Princess power: Who says all the news about teenagers is bad these days? More than a dozen high school and college girls are raising money for various charities by dressing up as fairy-tale princesses and entertaining young girls with fun and messages of empowerment. We hear from some parents that these high school and college girls are better with kids than “professionals” at parks who are being paid to do the same thing. Way to go, girls!

DARE-ing to fish: And here's more feel-good news from New Kensington and Arnold. Local police teamed up with the school district to take kids fishing last week as a way to help restart the area's DARE program. The program's anti-drug messages are needed now more than ever. And what better way to build relationships among cops and kids than for them to catch a few fish together? Kudos to all involved.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.