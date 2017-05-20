Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Philip G. Pavely
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell during a book signing at Duquesne University in June 2012. (Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review)

Updated 58 minutes ago

He's ba-a-ck! Former Gov. Ed Rendell chaired the host committee for 2016's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, which “raised $86 million, including a $10 million grant from the state” and used “surplus funds” for “more than $900,000 in hefty bonuses” for its staff, Philly.com reports. Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf is “disappointed” that the surplus wasn't returned to taxpayers. Mr. Rendell maintains state dollars weren't used for the bonuses — a contention backed by an independent audit that Senate GOP leaders called “woefully inadequate.” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is auditing that $10 million grant. Wherever this story goes, it's already reminding many of why Rendell was dubbed “Fast Eddie.” … All three branches of state government were unscathed by the recent “WannaCry” ransomware attack — including Senate Democrats' computers hit by other ransomware in March, according to PennLive. Though that network's still not fully restored, lessons learned from that earlier incident hopefully helped Harrisburg avoid further damage from “WannaCry.” … Political novice Joseph Kowalchick, making a low-budget run for township supervisor in a small Schuyllkill County community, got “fed up” with thefts of his yard signs. So, he built a human-sized (but non-functional) mousetrap in his front yard, with one of his signs as bait, PennLive reported. That led to radio and TV appearances, even a “Fox and Friends” invitation. Drawing far more attention than his signs alone would have, Mr. Kowalchick built a better mousetrap indeed.

