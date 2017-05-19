Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Saturday roundup

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pittsburgh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Updated 50 minutes ago

“Both major political parties went all-in on globalization and free trade, even as millions of Americans ... watched their jobs dissipate and never return. A few of these manufacturing centers managed to reinvent themselves — Pittsburgh is probably the best example — but ... the Pittsburghs are the exception rather than the rule.”

— Ed Morrissey, HotAir

“As president, Trump has the legal right to declassify ... and reveal classified information to his heart's content. ... This, however, does not make it right; nor does it minimize the damage we are left with.”

— Retired 28-year CIA operations officerLuis Rueda, Washington Examiner

“What sets this story apart for me ... is that I know one of the sources. And the source is solidly supportive of President Trump .. . But the President will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given. … So some of the sources are left with no other option but to ... leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the President a swift kick in the butt.”

— Erick Erickson, The Resurgent

“(Trump's) presidency is in danger of being defined not by any legislative or diplomatic achievement but by his handling of the multiplying and daunting obstacles he creates for himself.”

— Matthew Continetti, The Washington Free Beacon

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.