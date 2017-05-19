Saturday roundup
“Both major political parties went all-in on globalization and free trade, even as millions of Americans ... watched their jobs dissipate and never return. A few of these manufacturing centers managed to reinvent themselves — Pittsburgh is probably the best example — but ... the Pittsburghs are the exception rather than the rule.”
— Ed Morrissey, HotAir
“As president, Trump has the legal right to declassify ... and reveal classified information to his heart's content. ... This, however, does not make it right; nor does it minimize the damage we are left with.”
— Retired 28-year CIA operations officerLuis Rueda, Washington Examiner
“What sets this story apart for me ... is that I know one of the sources. And the source is solidly supportive of President Trump .. . But the President will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given. … So some of the sources are left with no other option but to ... leak the story, and hope that the intense blowback gives the President a swift kick in the butt.”
— Erick Erickson, The Resurgent
“(Trump's) presidency is in danger of being defined not by any legislative or diplomatic achievement but by his handling of the multiplying and daunting obstacles he creates for himself.”
— Matthew Continetti, The Washington Free Beacon