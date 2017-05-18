Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Laurel: To Leechburg High School students and teachers. By taking their science classes one step further, they're learning that almost nothing has to be treated as disposable. They're making clothing out of garbage bags, cardboard, duct tape and discarded paper. We don't think their fashions will be showing up on runway models anytime soon but the lesson is there: Most things are reusable and don't have to end up in a landfill.

On the “Watch List”: Voluntary municipal disincorporation. That's what Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, predecessors Jim Roddey and Dan Onorato, and former University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Mark Nordenberg call a new option they want the Legislature to give cash-strapped Allegheny County municipalities that aren't “financially distressed” under state Act 47: allowing voters to dissolve local governments and rely on county services. It might make the most sense where communities are also short on candidates for local offices. But it raises concerns about the loss of local control and identity. If this option becomes law, voters should think long and hard before casting ballots in favor.

An observation: The $268,000-plus spent through May 1 by three candidates for one Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court vacancy certainly is an eye-popping figure. But it also shows just how much a seat on the local bench is valued. And vigorous competition among qualified judicial candidates is a plus for voters and the court.

