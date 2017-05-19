The Mueller appointment: The right vehicle

At the onset of the Trump administration, we urged the new president to get out ahead of the Russia allegations and embrace a fully independent investigation. Instead, the Trump swamp buggy got caught in a bog of increasingly serious accusations, spinning its wheels and spewing mud in all directions.

It is for this reason that Republicans, Trump loyalists and everyday Americans weary of political opportunists should welcome the appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller III as a special counsel to investigate any Russian ties and separate the facts from the borscht.

Indeed, this soup pot is overflowing: There's the dust-up over the firing of former FBI Director James Comey; the allegation that President Trump attempted to persuade Mr. Comey to drop an investigation into ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; and Mr. Flynn's prevaricating about his contacts with Russians. Then there are the lingering questions, “fake news” or otherwise, of Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

Critics of the special counsel appointment say the wide authority granted to Mr. Mueller is a fishing license that will frustrate Mr. Trump for the next four years. But on both sides of the political divide, Mueller is regarded as a consummate professional who's fully capable of handling this important work.

Now, if only Trump can resist such self-serving absurdities as “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history” — and let the truth emerge.