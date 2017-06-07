The Thursday wrap
The summertime uptick in gasoline prices, primarily because of a seasonal fuel-blend requirement that's intended to reduce pollution, could be relegated to history if the mix mandate is phased out for Western Pennsylvania next year. Authorities say newer, less-polluting vehicles and less sulfur in gas are making a difference. The question is, did the fuel mandate, itself, which added 10 to 15 cents per gallon, make any measurable difference in pollution over the years? Or was this a government diktat without discernible scientific direction? ... Congratulations to the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, which is celebrating a century of public service. Indeed, the noble tradition of volunteer firefighting is energetically embraced by the company's members, some of whom have served for many years. Unfortunately the challenge that too many volunteer fire companies face today is their own call for help from the communities they serve. ... He just couldn't leave it alone. We're referring to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's dig at President Trump over the latter's speech about withdrawing from the dubious Paris climate accord: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said. Hizzoner tweeted that the city will follow what is, in fact, a treaty — one that was never duly ratified by the Senate. And, yes, as Mr. Peduto noted, Mr. Trump lost the city's vote by a wide margin. But Trump nevertheless is America's president. So what's next: Pittsburgh's secession from the nation?