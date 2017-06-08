Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurels & Lances

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Lance: To the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Just-released results of its anonymous, biennial 2015 survey of middle and high schoolers statewide show Westmoreland and Allegheny county rates of binge drinking — five or more drinks in a single session — exceed state and national averages. That suggests the PLCB is failing at discouraging underage drinking, part of its enforcement mission long cited by privatization opponents to justify continuing this archaic state monopoly. And that highlights how enforcement conflicts with the PLCB's other mission, maximizing alcohol revenue — a conflict full privatization would solve.

On the “Watch List”: The Diocese of Pittsburgh. Embarking on a five-year restructuring that will close churches and consolidate parishes, it aims to secure the future of its 116 Catholic cemeteries by transferring their management by year's end to the new, nonprofit Catholic Parish Cemeteries Association. Though the Diocese of Greensburg has no similar restructuring plans, it should keep a close eye on how its neighboring diocese's cemetery effort fares — as a potential model for its own future.

Laurel: To SummerSounds' smashing season debut. Greensburg's free summer concerts kicked off last Friday with a record crowd of 7,000-plus for Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk at St. Clair Park. Kudos to sponsors and organizers for such a great start, and to the strong audience turnout. Hopefully, the rest of SummerSounds' 18th season ( summersounds.com ) is just as successful.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.