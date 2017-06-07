Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

London's lessons: Eradicating a cancer

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
A man looks at flowers at the south side of London Bridge, near Borough Market in London, which were placed in memory of the victims of the June 3 terror attacks. (AFP/Getty Images)

Reports that one of the terrorists in Saturday's savage rampage through London appeared in a 2016 documentary on Islamist extremists underscore the urgency of rooting out fanatical immigrants who move into cultures in which they do not assimilate — and which they openly despise.

The alleged ringleader of the attacks, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27 — also known as “Abz” — and two others cut a bloody swath along London Bridge and through nearby Borough Market, killing seven people and injuring at least 48 others before they were shot dead.

Various media outlets say Abz appeared in a TV documentary, “The Jihadis Next Door,” which followed radicals preaching an Islamist revolution in the United Kingdom. And they made no secret of their perverted doctrine: Reportedly they held open rallies in London, vowing to raise the ISIS flag over 10 Downing St.

More disturbing still is that a former friend along with a neighbor allegedly reported Abz to authorities — but to no avail, according to The Daily Caller. If so, that's inexcusable.

Regardless of one's religion or nationality or politics, commitment to one's country, especially now, must be stronger than the Islamic fanaticism that attacks civil societies. Americans and Brits demonstrated similar resolve during the last world war. Citizens of both nations must be no less committed, and united, in tearing out from their midst the cancer of homegrown terrorism.

