Saturday roundup
“President Trump must decide whether to send several thousand more U.S. troops to Afghanistan to serve as trainers and facilitators ... . Shouldn't we ask ourselves how a total of 14,000 U.S. troops (plus a few thousand allies) will achieve what 140,000 U.S. and NATO troops could not?”
— Ralph Peters, New York Post
“There's an old cliché in cop films, when a really bad guy is under suspicion, the lieutenant tells the cops, ‘if he so much as spits on the sidewalk, book him.' Perhaps a possible solution is for Western countries to take our ludicrously complicated criminal codes and stop applying them to little kids selling lemonade on the street corner and throw them at those touting Islamist rhetoric. Finally, the nanny state could be good for something useful.”
— Jim Geraghty, National Review's The Corner
“The press thinks of itself as a regiment of resolute investigators of independent mind, trained by Sgt. Joe Friday (‘just the facts, ma'am'), but the investigators are mostly birds on a wire, one flies off and all the others follow, then one returns to the wire and all the others follow him back.”
— Wesley Pruden, The Washington Times
“Give a chimp a typewriter and over an infinite amount of time, it'll type Shakespeare. Give the president a smartphone and in a couple of weeks, @realDonaldTrump will make the ACLU's arguments against his own immigration executive order.”
— Philip Wegmann, Washington Examiner