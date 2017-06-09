'Merit selection' for appellate judges: Stripping voters' right

Two more former Pennsylvania governors have joined the Ex-Guv Chorus shilling for “merit selection” of the commonwealth's appellate judges. But this judiciary jockeying remains a nonstarter for voters, who are being asked to give up their right to fill the benches of the state's Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme courts.

Dick Thornburgh and Tom Corbett have joined Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker and Ed Rendell on Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts' merit-selection bandwagon. What they advocate — replacing election by voters with selection by an appointed panel followed by Senate confirmation — would require amending the Pennsylvania Constitution, starting with passage of House Bill 111.

To strip Pennsylvanians of their constitutional right to elect appellate judges, HB 111 would have to pass in both this legislative session and the next — a stretch in itself — and then voters would have to agree to give up that right, via a referendum. In doing so, voters would endorse merit-selection advocates' demonization of judicial campaign spending — that is, free speech — and their arrogant implication that appellate judges don't know when to recuse themselves in the face of potential conflicts of interest.

Advocates want Pennsylvanians to settle for limiting their say in judicial elections to just local magistrates and Common Pleas Court jurists. But if electing those judges is fine, so is electing appellate judges. It's Pennsylvanians' constitutional right to do so — and advocating the elimination of that right is “government knows best” paternalism at its worst.