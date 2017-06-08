'Climate change' or cash?: Pay up or they'll pollute

The climate surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the pollution-curbing Paris agreement has taken a decidedly chilly turn: Developing nations reportedly are holding their pollution-reduction goals hostage unless they're paid.

Under the expansive cover of “climate change,” India, South Sudan, Niger, Egypt, Cuba and other nations say they'll simply keep on polluting unless they receive payments as stipulated under the Paris agreement, The Washington Times reports. Apparently these and other countries “rented their signature for the promise of Paris-related wealth transfers,” says Chris Horner, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

How much is owed? One estimate puts the total requested by developing countries at $420 billion. But many other countries eligible for cash payments to reduce emissions haven't yet submitted any estimates — which some analysts say could push the total cost into the trillions.

So if the U.S. remained a party to this climate pact and committed to its own emission goals — while paying billions of dollars to other countries to do the same — who would monitor where that money goes?

Remember the United Nations' Oil for Food imbroglio in Iraq? That, too, had high-minded goals but instead stuffed the pockets of the late Saddam Hussein.

For more than a few of its 193 participating countries, the Paris accord isn't so much about the climate. It's about the cash, which now is threatened by America's exit.