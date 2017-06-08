Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

'Climate change' or cash?: Pay up or they'll pollute

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Greenpeace activists display a banner during a rally in front of the U.. embassy in Jakarta after President Donald Trump's decision to quit the Paris climate accord. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 4 hours ago

The climate surrounding President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the pollution-curbing Paris agreement has taken a decidedly chilly turn: Developing nations reportedly are holding their pollution-reduction goals hostage unless they're paid.

Under the expansive cover of “climate change,” India, South Sudan, Niger, Egypt, Cuba and other nations say they'll simply keep on polluting unless they receive payments as stipulated under the Paris agreement, The Washington Times reports. Apparently these and other countries “rented their signature for the promise of Paris-related wealth transfers,” says Chris Horner, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

How much is owed? One estimate puts the total requested by developing countries at $420 billion. But many other countries eligible for cash payments to reduce emissions haven't yet submitted any estimates — which some analysts say could push the total cost into the trillions.

So if the U.S. remained a party to this climate pact and committed to its own emission goals — while paying billions of dollars to other countries to do the same — who would monitor where that money goes?

Remember the United Nations' Oil for Food imbroglio in Iraq? That, too, had high-minded goals but instead stuffed the pockets of the late Saddam Hussein.

For more than a few of its 193 participating countries, the Paris accord isn't so much about the climate. It's about the cash, which now is threatened by America's exit.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.