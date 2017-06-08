Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Lance: To Casino Theatre and Restoration Management Inc. and Vandergrift Borough. We know demolishing buildings can be expensive and nonprofits are constantly cash-strapped. But the conditions of buildings owned by the theater along Washington Avenue is shameful and dangerous. It's time to declare an emergency and look for ways to pay for completely removing those structures — now — before someone gets hurt.
Lance: To the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Just-released results of its anonymous, biennial 2015 survey of middle and high schoolers statewide show Westmoreland and Allegheny county rates of binge drinking — five or more drinks in a single session — exceed state and national averages. That suggests the PLCB is failing at discouraging underage drinking, part of its enforcement mission long cited by privatization opponents to justify continuing this archaic state monopoly. And that highlights how enforcement conflicts with the PLCB's other mission, maximizing alcohol revenue — a conflict full privatization would solve.
On the “Watch List”: The Diocese of Pittsburgh. Embarking on a five-year restructuring that will close churches and consolidate parishes, it aims to secure the future of its 116 Catholic cemeteries by transferring their management by year's end to the new, nonprofit Catholic Parish Cemeteries Association. Though the Diocese of Greensburg has no similar restructuring plans, it should keep a close eye on how its neighboring diocese's cemetery effort fares — as a potential model for its own future.