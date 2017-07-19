The Thursday wrap
Pittsburgh's police commanders shouldn't have to join the police union simply to live outside city limits. Regardless of the union's vote rejecting the commanders' bid for membership, the state's highest court has concurred with an arbitration panel, which determined that unionized police officers could live outside the city within 25 air miles of the City-County Building. If Mayor Bill Peduto feels so strongly about compelling city residency — he thanked the union for its vote — he should detail the quantifiable benefits of residency versus the 25-mile rule. ... Personal observation suggests Pennsylvania drivers have become a tad more rude behind the wheel in recent years, even those in suburban locales. But being the contrarians we are, we wouldn't rank Pennsylvanians 42nd — among the rudest drivers in the country — as did a recent survey by Kars4Kids. Even hardened Parkway commuters are no worse than, say, Connecticut drivers, who ranked closer to the middle at 30th. Just try driving Interstate 95 through Connecticut if you want to experience some serious rude. ... Contrary to the hand-wringing from Pittsburghers urging city councilors last week to pass “sanctuary city” legislation, we are (and hopefully will remain) a nation of laws. Picking and choosing which laws to enforce — in this case, enforcement of federal immigration law — greases a precarious (if not indefensible) slippery slope. Those who ask city council to flout federal immigration law enforcement should take their case to Washington instead of attempting this ham-handed end run.