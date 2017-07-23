Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Lip service on Venezuela

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during an anti-government protest in Caracas, (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

As Venezuela's socialist order circles the drain during President Nicolas Maduro's bloody crackdown against his opposition, the United Nations high commissioner of human rights has demanded the release of jailed government protesters.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein's call might even have some force, too, if the world body's Human Rights Council got behind it. But despite at least 100 reported deaths after three months of civilian confrontations with Mr. Maduro's “law enforcement” — which allegedly has dropped tear gas from helicopters — the U.N.'s pre-eminent human rights panel remains silent.

Of course, silence is the council's default response when about half of its 47 members — including Venezuela — are dictatorships. It is what syndicated foreign affairs columnist Andres Oppenheimer calls a “mutual protection society.”

“The council is entitled to call an emergency session on Venezuela any day, and given what is happening on the streets there, they should have done that,” says Hillel Neuer, head of the advocacy group U.N. Watch. But more than that, Venezuela should have been kicked off the council.

Instead, Venezuela's 18-year socialist regime has planted thumb to nose and has wiggled its fingers at the rest of the world.

With or without the United States, the Human Rights Council has devolved into a more meaningless farce than the U.N. Commission on Human Rights it replaced years ago. The council deserves neither U.S. membership nor America's share of the council's funding.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.